Sacha Boey News: On bench for final friendly
Boey (leg) is on the bench for Saturday's final preseason friendly against Leipzig, the club posted.
Boey had recently returned to full team training after being forced off in an earlier friendly against Aston Villa with discomfort in his right leg, and his inclusion on the matchday squad now confirms his recovery is complete. His involvement gives him more time to build toward full match fitness as Bayern wraps up its preseason preparations.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now