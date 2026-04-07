Sadibou Sane News: Busy defensively in draw

Sane had two off-target shots, made five tackles (four won), seven clearances and two interceptions and helped his side to keep a clean sheet during Sunday's scoreless draw against Nantes.

Sane had another great performance at the heart of the defense, simply dominating opposing forwards and putting up big numbers to help his side keeping back-to-back clean sheets for the first time this season. With 22 tackles, 64 clearances, 18 interceptions and 13 blocks over his last 10 starts, the center-back has been one of Ligue 1's most reliable fantasy assets among defenders.