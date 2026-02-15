Sadibou Sane headshot

Sadibou Sane News: Scores own goal

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 15, 2026

Sane generated an own goal, three tackles (three won), five clearances and one interception in Sunday's 3-1 loss to AJ Auxerre.

Despite an impressive performance in his previous appearance, Sane disappointed during the Metz team's following game. The defender had been more active than usual, as Sunday marked his first time this season in which he logged more than one of tackles won, clearances and blocks.

Sadibou Sane
Metz
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now