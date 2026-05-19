Sadik Fofana News: DNP in Sassuolo contest

Fofana (knee) didn't get minutes in Sunday's 3-2 win over Sassuolo.

Fofana was an option after being sidelined for a month, but he's not 100 percent, and he has a few players ahead of him in the depth chart, primarily Ylber Ramadani, Lassana Coulibaly, Oumar Ngom and Omri Gandelman. He has been fielded five times (one start) since joining in January, recording two shots (zero on target), two chances created and two tackles (two won).