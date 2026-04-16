Sael Kumbedi Injury: Back available Saturday

Kumbedi (muscular) trained all week and is back available for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin, according to coach Dieter Hecking. "Kumbedi had muscular issues, but he is now training fully again and will be back."

Kumbedi is back available for Saturday's clash against Union Berlin after training fully with the group this week following a muscular injury that kept him out last match. The defender had been starting prior to the setback and could work his way back into that role, with Aaron Zehnter competing for minutes at left back.