Sael Kumbedi Injury: Pulls out of France Espoirs

Kumbedi (undisclosed) has withdrawn from the France U21 squad ahead of Monday's qualifier against Iceland due to discomfort, according to Flavien Tresarrieu of L'Equipe.

Kumbedi had been set to start at right-back for Les Espoirs before being ruled out, raising concerns over his fitness heading into Saturday's clash against Leverkusen. The defener has been an undisputed starter on the right flank under new coach Dieter Hecking, making his potential absence a real headache for the wolves. Jeanuel Belocian would be the most likely candidate to step in and cover if Kumbedi cannot go, but all eyes will be on the Wolfsburg medical staff for updates over the coming days.