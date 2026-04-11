Sael Kumbedi Injury: Ruled out against Frankfurt

Kumbedi (muscular) is ruled out of Saturday's clash against Frankfurt due to injury, according to the club.

Kumbedi had only just come through a fitness scare following the international break, making this latest setback a frustrating blow for Wolfsburg. The young right-back has been an undisputed starter under new coach Dieter Hecking and his absence forces an immediate reshuffle, with Joakim Maehle to cover at right-back and Aaron Zehnter coming in to start on the left flank. No timeline has been given for his return and the club will assess the extent of the injury before providing further updates.