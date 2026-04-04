Sael Kumbedi News: Finds starting role

Kumbedi (muscular) is in the starting XI for Saturday's clash against Leverkusen.

Kumbedi came through training without any setbacks after returning from international duty with minor muscular issues, with coach Dieter Hecking handing him his usual starting role on the right flank. The young wing-back had raised concerns after being pulled from the France U21 squad during the break, but Hecking's relaxed tone earlier in the week proved to be a reliable indicator of his fitness. Jeanuel Belocian will have to settle for a backup role with Kumbedi back in the fold.