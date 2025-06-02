Sael Kumbedi News: Mixed season with OL
Kumbedi made 18 appearances for Lyon across all competitions in the 2024-25 season.
Kumbedi's defensive metrics, including tackles and clearances, reflect his commitment to improving his role as a right-back. He found a starting role when new coach Paulo Fonseca arrived before losing his spot to Ainsley Maitland-Niles for the final part of the season. That said, his performances showed potential, and he set a new career high with 30 clearances. He could see a larger role next season since he is coming from the OL formation system and Lyon could face some restriction to recruit during the transfer window.
