Sael Kumbedi News: Will miss clash against Strasbourg

Kumbedi is set to be suspended after accumulating three yellow cards over a span of ten games, the league announced.

Kumbedi will miss the clash against Strasbourg on March. 28, after receiving his third yellow card in his last ten French competition appearances. The right-back has been a regular starter under coach Paulo Fonseca and his absence will force a change, with Ainsley Maitland-Niles likely starting this game on the right side.