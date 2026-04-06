Said El Mala Injury: Day-to-day moving forward

El Mala has avoided a serious injury and is day-to-day moving forward, according to Geissblog Koln.

El Mala went down with an ankle injury about 15 minutes after initially reporting an issue Sunday, leaving the match in the 82nd minute. However, after getting an MRI Monday, the forward is only dealing with a minor injury and is now day-to-day. This still leaves him as an option for Sunday's match against Werder Bremen, as the club will hope they have a regular starter for a crucial relegation zone match.