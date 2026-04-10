Said El Mala Injury: Fully trains, set for play

El Mala (ankle) was back in team training Friday and appears to be an option for Sunday's match against Werder Bremen, according to manager Rene Wagner. "Said is doing well, he was able to fully train with the team."

El Mala was day-to-day last week and is now appearing to be back in the fold, as the forward trained with the rest of his teammates this week. This is massive news for the club as he should return to a starting role immediately, with two goals in his past three contests. He has started in 14 of his 28 appearances this campaign, scoring 10 goals and three assists in his time on the field.