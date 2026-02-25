Said El Mala Injury: Questionable Friday

El Mala (undisclosed) is questionable for Friday's clash against Augsburg, coach Lukas Kwasniok said in the press conference. "Said's participation is still questionable."

El Mala was unable to get through full training sessions this week for undisclosed reasons and now heads into Friday's matchup against Augsburg as a real question mark. The forward has started four of the last seven games for the goats, so his status is one to track closely in the final hours before kickoff. If he's forced to sit, Isak Johannesson would be in line for an uptick in minutes and a larger role in the attacking midfield.