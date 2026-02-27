Said El Mala Injury: Scores and assists in draw

El Mala scored one goal and assisted once to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Hoffenheim.

El Mala delivered a huge performance against Hoffenheim, contributing to both goals as he looked to regain form. It marked his first Bundesliga goal involvement in seven matches and served as a strong response after coming off the bench in the previous game. The 19 year old has still enjoyed an impressive season overall, recording eight goals and three assists in 23 appearances from 47 shots, numbers that rank highly among Bundesliga left wingers. If he is able to recover in time for the next fixture against Augsburg, he could be set for another strong showing in a more even mid table matchup.