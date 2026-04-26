Said El Mala News: Delivers one assist

El Mala assisted once to go with 10 shots (three on goal), one cross (zero accurate) and one corner in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Bayer Leverkusen.

El Mala was the standout performer in Saturday's 2-1 defeat against Leverkusen despite ending on the losing side, hitting the post twice with efforts that should have given his side the lead in the first half, forcing Janis Blaswich into a sharp save. The forward also provided the assist for Luca Waldschmidt's consolation goal in the second half with a superb dribble and outside-of-the-boot cross across the face of goal, adding a season-high ten shots, one key pass and two tackles. El Mala has now registered three assists and 11 goals across 31 Bundesliga appearances this season, making him his team's top scorer.