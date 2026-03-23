Said El Mala News: Nets against Gladbach

El Mala scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-3 draw versus Monchengladbach.

El Mala scored once on his only shot on goal during Saturday's draw. There weren't many chances for El Mala, but he took his biggest chance and scored what proved to be a crucial goal for the draw. El Mala has some tough matches after the break, so he will hope he can carry this goalscoring form on limited volume.