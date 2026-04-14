Said El Mala News: Opens scoring in win

El Mala scored one goal to go with three shots (two on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 3-1 victory over Werder Bremen.

El Mala converted a first half penalty Sunday to catalyze FC Koln's 3-1 home victory versus Werder Bremen. The goal continues a strong run of form that has seen the teenager score three goals from 11 shots (five on goal) across his last five appearances (five starts). El Mala has managed 11 goals and three assists across 29 appearances (15 starts) in his first Bundesliga campaign.,