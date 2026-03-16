Said El Mala News: Scores equalizer Saturday

El Mala scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) and three crosses (one accurate) in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Hamburger SV. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 32nd minute.

El Mala scored a header in the 45th minute Saturday off a Rav van den Berg assist, a goal which served as the equalizer. It marked his 12th goal contribution (nine goals and three assists) this season, three of which have come in his last four matches. He also made three clearances and won one tackle before he was subbed off in the 74th minute for Sebastian Sebulonsen.