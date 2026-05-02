Said El Mala News: Scores in draw

El Mala scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal), one cross (one accurate) and two chances created in Saturday's 2-2 draw against Union Berlin.

El Mala gave the visitors a two-goal lead via close-range finish in the 61st minute against the capital city team. He's carrying excellent momentum in the final stages of his debut Bundesliga campaign, leading the squad with 12 goals in 32 games played (18 starts) and racking four assists over that period. He'll look to further increase those numbers if he stays put in the No. 9 position for the remaining couple of fixtures.