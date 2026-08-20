Said El Mala News: Signs contract extension
El Mala signed a contract extension with FC Koln until the end of the 2030/31 season Thursday.
El Mala was heavily linked with a Premier League move this summer, and while the new deal provides some security going forward, don't be surprised if transfer rumors resurface again at the end of the 2026/27 campaign. El Mala was one of Koln's best players last season, tallying 13 goals and four assists in 34 Bundesliga appearances (20 starts).
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