Said El Mala News: Signs contract extension until 2030

El Mala has signed a contract extension until 2030 with FC Koln, the club announced. "We are really pleased that we could show Malek and Said, alongside their family, a very clear perspective and convince them that FC is the right partner going forward to develop both in a sporting and personal sense and to take their first steps in the Bundesliga long-term. Both brothers have a huge amount of potential. Our job is to aid that development in a targeted manner. Said developed into one of the best players in the 3. Liga last season with Viktoria, played a very impressive under-19 European Championship and was able to showcase what he can do. This is a result of our fantastic cooperation with Viktoria Köln, for which we are very thankful. We believe that Said can make the direct step up to the Bundesliga and we will closely follow him on his path to support him as best we can," said Sporting Director, Thomas Kessler.

El Mala has started pre-season with the senior squad at the training camp in Steiermark after a holiday following the Under-19 European Championship. He made 32 appearances last season, scoring 13 goals and providing five assists. He was part of the Germany Under-19 team that participated in the tournament this summer and finished as the top goalscorer.