Said El Mala headshot

Said El Mala News: Starting immediately

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 12, 2026

El Mala (ankle) is in the starting XI for Sunday's match against Werder Bremen.

El Mala was fully training ahead of Sunday, and that has led to his return, with the forward starting immediately. With 15 starts in 29 appearances this season, while notching 10 goals and three assists, he will look to remain a starter, struggling to see that role to start the season, but now earning a fourth straight start.

Said El Mala
1. FC Köln
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