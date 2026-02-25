Said Hamulic News: Departs Toulouse FC
Hamulic departs Toulouse FC after the resiliation of his contract with the club, Toulouse announced.
Hamulic recently returned from his loan spell at Volos FC in Greece and has now reached an agreement to terminate his contract with TeFeCe. The striker hits the open market as a free agent and is free to sign wherever he sees the best opportunity to keep his career moving forward.
Said Hamulic
Free Agent
