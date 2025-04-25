Saidou Sow Injury: Doubtful against Toulouse
Sow (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.
Sow picked up a knee injury in training over the last few days and is questionable for Sunday's match. His potential absence should not affect the starting lineup as he typically features as a bench option when all defenders are available.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now