Saidou Sow headshot

Saidou Sow Injury: Doubtful against Toulouse

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 25, 2025

Sow (knee) is doubtful for Sunday's clash against Toulouse, coach Antoine Kombouare said in the press conference, according to Ici Loire Ocean.

Sow picked up a knee injury in training over the last few days and is questionable for Sunday's match. His potential absence should not affect the starting lineup as he typically features as a bench option when all defenders are available.

Saidou Sow
Nantes
