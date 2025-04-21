Salim Hernandez Injury: Last-minute absence versus Juarez

Hernandez didn't play in Sunday's 2-0 win over FC Juarez due to an unknown issue.

Hernandez has likely picked up an injury which prevented him from featuring in the final Clausura week, with Guillermo Allison taking his place in the lineup. The 26-year-old closed his debut Liga MX campaign with 28 saves, 13 goals conceded and two clean sheets across nine games. Unless he's dealing with a severe issue, he shouldn't have any trouble becoming an option again for the resumption of club activity in July.