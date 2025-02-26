Salim Hernandez News: Concedes once in defeat
Salim Hernandez recorded one save and allowed one goal in Sunday's 1-0 defeat against Cruz Azul.
Hernandez made his first appearance of the season in place of Guillermo Allison, who struggled in his last match. The goalkeeper faced little pressure in his start as he made only one save while allowing the deciding goal in the 76th minute. It is yet to be determined who'll be the starting goalkeeper going forward.
