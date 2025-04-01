Salim Hernandez News: Gives up two goals Friday

Hernandez had five saves and allowed two goals in Friday's 2-0 defeat versus Club Necaxa.

It's hard to blame Hernandez for the two goals he conceded, as he didn't have a lot to do in both sequences, and the scoreline could've been bigger hadn't it been for him. Hernandez doesn't have a lot of value in most fantasy formats due to Queretaro's defensive woes, especially with a matchup against Leon on the horizon.