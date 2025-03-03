Salim Hernandez News: Keeps clean sheet Sunday

Hernandez recorded two saves and secured a clean sheet in Sunday's 2-0 win against Puebla. In addition, he was given a yellow card in the 80th minute.

Hernandez bounced back in a big way Sunday as he kept a clean sheet just a week after conceding five goals to Toluca. His defense played very well, only allowing two shots on target throughout the 90 minutes. He faces a more difficult test Friday at Tigres, a side which has scored 16 goals through 10 matches this season.