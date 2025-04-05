Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Salim Hernandez headshot

Salim Hernandez News: Makes six saves against Leon

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 5, 2025

Hernandez recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Leon.

Hernandez helped his team secure one point while tying his season-high tally of six saves during the weekend's match. The keeper has now recorded 24 saves, 10 goals conceded and two clean sheets over seven starts in the Clausura 2025 tournament. His next chance to impress will be a visit to Santos, who scored seven times across their last six home games.

Salim Hernandez
Queretaro
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now