Salim Hernandez News: Makes six saves against Leon

Hernandez recorded six saves and allowed one goal in Friday's 1-1 draw against Leon.

Hernandez helped his team secure one point while tying his season-high tally of six saves during the weekend's match. The keeper has now recorded 24 saves, 10 goals conceded and two clean sheets over seven starts in the Clausura 2025 tournament. His next chance to impress will be a visit to Santos, who scored seven times across their last six home games.