Salim Hernandez News: Records two saves against Santos
Hernandez made two saves and allowed one goal in Sunday's 2-1 victory versus Santos.
Hernandez helped the visitors to secure three points, although he didn't face a great challenge this time. He has now saved multiple shots in four consecutive games while keeping one clean sheet during that period. Up next is a crucial double week in which his side will play against Atlas and Juarez, two teams in the bottom half of the table in terms of goals scored.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer toolsSign Up Now