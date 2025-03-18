Salim Hernandez News: Secures clean sheet in win

Salim Hernandez had three saves and secured a clean sheet in Friday's 1-0 win over Mazatlán.

Hernandez notched his second clean sheet of the tournament as he made three saves in the win. He's now allowed only one goal in his last three matches, bouncing back after allowing five goals the week before this positive stretch. Next, he'll face off against Necaxa, a team with 26 goals in 12 games.