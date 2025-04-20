Salim Hernandez News: So-so performance in goal

Salim Hernandez recorded two saves and allowed two goals in Wednesday's 2-1 loss against Atlas.

Hernandez put together an unremarkable shift for Queretaro as they lost to Atlas 2-1 on Wednesday. The 26 year old conceded two goals, only made two saves, and neither of the saves were diving ones or from inside his own box. Additionally, the first goal he conceded was a long-range effort courtesy of Carlos Orrantia. Hernandez has now conceded 13 goals in nine starts for the club this season and will hope to right the ship against Juarez on Monday.