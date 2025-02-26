Salomon Rondon News: Attempts two shots in victory

Rondon had two shots (zero on goal) and one chance created in Wednesday's 2-1 win against Puebla.

Rondon finished without a goal or assist for the second straight game. The star striker has had quiet outings lately after producing three goals and one assist over the first seven matches of the year. He has enjoyed consistent playing time though, and that is likely to remain the case in future contests. He'll look to regain momentum if he continues to feature up front alongside John Kennedy.