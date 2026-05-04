Salomon Rondon headshot

Salomon Rondon News: Cleared to play

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 4, 2026

Rondon is no longer suspended after being ineligible in the initial knockout clash versus Toluca.

Rondon had been a consistent option in the striker spot before his red card in the regular-season finale against Pumas. However, he's in contention with Enner Valencia, who played well and scored a goal while the Venezuelan was unavailable. If he returns to the lineup, Rondon will be Tuzos' main attacking threat, having led the squad alongside Victor Alfonso Guzman with five goals scored this campaign.

Salomon Rondon
Pachuca
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