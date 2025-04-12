Salomon Rondon News: Involved in four goals Friday

Rondon scored three goals and assisted once from six shots and one chance created in Friday's 5-3 victory against Necaxa.

Rondon had a night to remember, showing off his scoring instinct inside the box with a hat trick in the 31st minute and both halves' stoppage time, while adding a flick to assist Elias Montiel in the 85th of the match. The experienced forward scored multiple goals for the first time since Nov. 2, when he netted three also against Necaxa. After a somewhat up-and-down campaign, he has suddenly climbed into the league's top 10 scorers, tying his teammate John Kennedy and three other players on nine goals.