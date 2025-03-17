Salomon Rondon News: Involved in two goals versus Xolos

Rondon scored one goal and assisted once from six shots and two chances created in Sunday's 4-1 win versus Tijuana.

Rondon was impressive in this game, scoring via left-footed shot in the 55th minute and delivering a chip pass for Juan Sigala to increase the lead in stoppage time. The experienced striker raised his Clausura totals to five goals and two assists across 12 appearances, both of which represent the second-highest figures on the squad. He should retain solid attacking upside for the remainder of the season, with the only concern being a potential rest if he sees significant action for Venezuela in the CONMEBOL qualifiers.