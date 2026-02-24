Salomon Rondon News: Nets goal, takes five shots

Rondon scored one goal to go with five shots (three on goal) in Friday's 2-1 victory over Tigres UANL.

Goal aside, the striker was a constant threat and kept Nahuel Guzman on his toes. Rondon has been a massive success for Pachuca in his return after a six-month stint with Real Oviedo in the first half of the 2025/26 campaign, and he's already up to four goals in seven matches, including three in his last three starts.