Salomon Rondon News: Receives red card in defeat
Rondon was sent off with a straight red card during Saturday's 2-0 loss to Pumas.
Rondon let his intensity boil over late, earning a red card in the closing minutes of the weekend game. This event will cost him his participation at least in the first leg of the quarterfinals stage. On the other hand, Enner Valencia should be back from his own ban and get an opportunity to lead the front line until Rondon is back in contention. The usual starter closed the regular season in poor form despite ranking as the team's joint-top scorer with five goals.
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