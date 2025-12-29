Rondon's half-season in La Liga was rather unsuccessful, with two goals in 16 games, and he ultimately completed a return to Mexico for a team of the same ownership. During his previous experience as a Tuzos player, the Venezuelan international tallied 25 goals and seven assists over 54 Liga MX matches played, plus nine goals and one assist across seven starts in the CONCACAF Champions Cup. At 36, it's possible that his performance will begin to show signs of decline, but his experience could be really helpful inside the opposition box. He'll join Enner Valencia and Jhonder Cadiz in the contention for the No. 9 position.