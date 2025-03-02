Salomon Rondon News: Scores goal in draw

Rondon scored one goal to go with one shot (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 2-2 draw versus Juarez.

Rondon fired a fine strike from the edge of the box to level the scoring in the 64th minute of this match. The striker ended a three-game scoring drought and boosted his total to four goals in 10 Clausura appearances. He's the only one in his team's front line who has evaded rotation, recording almost all minutes in the last six league matches, although there could eventually be some playing time management for him.