Salomon Rondon News: Scores late equalizer
Rondon scored one goal to go with three shots (one on goal) and one chance created in Saturday's 1-1 draw against Atlético San Luis.
Rondon scored midway through the second half, but he was unable to validate that one due to a previous offside, although he still found the equalizer at the death of the game. Rondon has five goals in 11 appearances in the current Clausura campaign after spending the first half of the season with Real Oviedo in LaLiga.
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