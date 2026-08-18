Salomon Rondon headshot

Salomon Rondon News: Scores twice in defeat Monday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 18, 2026

Rondon scored two goals to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 loss against Puebla.

Rondon was busy throughout the contest and regularly posed a threat in the attacking third for Tuzos, finding the back of the net twice but ending close to posting a hat-trick several times. Rondon is enjoying an excellent start to the Apertura and has notched five goals already to open the league campaign.

Salomon Rondon
Pachuca
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