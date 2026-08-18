Salomon Rondon News: Scores twice in defeat Monday
Rondon scored two goals to go with seven shots (two on goal) and two chances created in Monday's 3-2 loss against Puebla.
Rondon was busy throughout the contest and regularly posed a threat in the attacking third for Tuzos, finding the back of the net twice but ending close to posting a hat-trick several times. Rondon is enjoying an excellent start to the Apertura and has notched five goals already to open the league campaign.
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