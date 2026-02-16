Salomon Rondon News: Strikes from distance in win

Rondon scored one goal to go with two shots (one on goal) in Saturday's 3-1 win over Atlas.

Rondon's second half shot from outside of the box put the match beyond reach as Pachuca eased past Atlas for a 3-1 victory. The veteran striker put forth a selfless performance, tracking back to add one interception, one clearance and one block to the defensive effort across his 90 minutes of play. Rondon has scored three goals across six appearances (three starts) to begin the Clausura campaign.