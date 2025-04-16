Salomon Rondon News: Struggles against Tigres

Rondon registered one shot (one on goal) and two chances created in Tuesday's 0-0 draw versus Tigres.

Rondon missed his lone chance in the midweek draw, which was a close-range strike stopped by the keeper. The forward failed to get involved in a goal for the first time in his most recent three games, although he had previously scored a hat trick and an assist against Necaxa. He has avoided rotation throughout the season and should continue to feature up front alongside John Kennedy, with whom he shares the team's nine-goal scoring lead.