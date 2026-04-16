Salvador Mariscal Injury: Able to train

Mariscal (quadriceps) has resumed training while he works towards his return from a grade two muscular injury, per reporter Jose Juan Vazquez.

Mariscal is nearing a return to action sooner than expected, but it's still unclear whether he's ready to play, and the team might not force his inclusion now that they're eliminated from the playoffs race. The midfielder, who has made just one appearance over the last two months, could eventually be a defensive midfield option, especially if Carlos Gruezo (hamstring) remains on the sidelines.