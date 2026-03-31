Salvador Mariscal Injury: Sidelined due to muscle issue

Mariscal will miss upcoming weeks because of a grade two injury in the left rectus femoris, the club reported Tuesday.

Mariscal's return to regular workload is expected to depend on his progress, but this situation could easily leave him out of the final few weeks of the Clausura season. The young midfielder did a good job in a recent appearance as Carlos Gruezo's (hamstring) substitute. However, with both Mariscal and Gruezo ruled out for future contests, Javier Guemez and Aldo Lopez should become the obvious options to feature in the double pivot.