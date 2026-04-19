Salvador Mariscal News: Earns starting role Sunday

Mariscal (quadriceps) is in the initial lineup to face Atlas on Sunday.

Mariscal has completely overcome a muscle issue that left him out of the previous two league contests. However, this is only his first start of the Clausura campaign. The youngster previously tallied two shots, five interceptions, four tackles and two clearances across 152 minutes of play as a substitute. He'll likely serve as a holding midfielder while Carlos Gruezo (hamstring) remains out.