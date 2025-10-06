Reyes recorded almost all possible minutes in the first 11 games of the campaign and delivered one assist before picking up this problem. The Esmeraldas had many changes in their lineup with the arrival of new manager Ignacio Ambriz, but the full-back's last-minute absence was still surprising, especially given that an inexperienced Oscar Villa appeared in his place. The former Club America player is now questionable for upcoming contests as there's no official information about the severity of his injury.