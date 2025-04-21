Salvador Reyes News: 10 crosses in defeat
Reyes had one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Monterrey.
Reyes set season highs with 10 crosses and four accurate crosses. This also marked the first time in six outings that he accounted for more than one chance created. Additionally, this was the eighth time this season that he completed at least 40 passes.
