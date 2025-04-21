Fantasy Soccer
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Salvador Reyes headshot

Salvador Reyes News: 10 crosses in defeat

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 21, 2025

Reyes had one shot (zero on goal), 10 crosses (four accurate) and two chances created in Sunday's 2-0 defeat versus Monterrey.

Reyes set season highs with 10 crosses and four accurate crosses. This also marked the first time in six outings that he accounted for more than one chance created. Additionally, this was the eighth time this season that he completed at least 40 passes.

Salvador Reyes
Leon
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy soccer tools
Sign Up Now