Salvador Reyes News: Scores in draw

Reyes scored one goal to go with two shots (two on goal) and six crosses (zero accurate) in Friday's 1-1 draw against Queretaro.

Reyes controlled James Rodriguez's cross very well on the edge of the six-yard box and had no trouble finding the net in the 31st minute of this match. The left-back also took a shot to the woodwork and completed 93 percent of his 45 passes during the draw. The goal was his first direct contribution since November, as he had focused on defensive tasks earlier in the season. He'll likely remain a regular member of his team's four-man defense in future weeks.